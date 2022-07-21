×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

WHO reports 14,000 cases of monkeypox globally, five deaths in Africa

By Reuters - 21 July 2022 - 10:08
WHO to convene the second meeting of a committee that will decide whether the outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern, its highest level of alert.
WHO to convene the second meeting of a committee that will decide whether the outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern, its highest level of alert.
Image: Bloomberg/ File photo

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed 14,000 cases of monkeypox worldwide, with five deaths reported in Africa, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Most of the cases reported thus far have been found in Europe, particularly among men who have sex with men, the WHO said, although all the deaths have occurred in Africa, the region where monkeypox outbreaks have historically been found.

On Thursday, the WHO will convene the second meeting of a committee that will decide whether the outbreak is a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), its highest level of alert.

“Regardless of the committee's recommendation, WHO will continue to do everything we can to support countries to stop transmission and save lives,” Ghebreyesus said.

Reuters

No secondary cases linked to SA's three monkeypox cases, says NICD

The NICD said from May to July 19 13,436 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported from 70 non-endemic countries across five World Health ...
News
19 hours ago

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Limpopo

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba on Sunday called for calm amid confirmation of the first case of monkeypox in the province.
News
1 week ago

WHO: More than 6,000 monkeypox cases reported, 80% of these in Europe

More than 6,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported from 58 countries in the current outbreak, the World Health Organisation said.
News
2 weeks ago

Second case of monkeypox recorded in SA, this time in Cape Town

A second case of monkeypox has been detected in SA, the national health department reported on Tuesday.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released