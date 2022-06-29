Dozens missing after strike on Ukraine mall, Russia presses attacks on east

Dozens of people were missing on Wednesday after a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in central Ukraine two days ago that killed at least 18, while a regional governor said the situation was “very difficult” in Lysychansk in the east.

Ukraine said Russia had killed civilians deliberately when it pounded the mall in Kremenchuk. Moscow said the mall was empty and it had struck a nearby arms depot.

“Russian missile hit this location precisely. Deliberately. It is clear Russian killers received those exact co-ordinates,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address.

“They wanted to kill many people.”

Authorities said about 36 people were missing.

Further east in Lysychansk in the Luhansk region, a key battleground in Russia's assault on the industrial heartland of Donbas, the governor reported increased military action.

“The situation in Lysychansk is very difficult,” Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said on television.

“The Russians are using every weapon available to them and without distinguishing whether targets are military or not — schools, kindergartens, cultural institutions,” he said.

“Everything is being destroyed. This is a scorched earth policy.”