UK's Johnson warns against pushing food prices up with new taxes

New taxes to tackle obesity would push up the costs of living at a time when global food prices are spiking, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of the publication of a new national food strategy.

“What we don't want to do right now is start whacking new taxes on, that will just push up the cost of food,” Johnson told reporters.

The food strategy will be published later on Monday.

An earlier recommendation to tax salt and sugar in processed food was not included in details of the strategy briefed in advance, with the focus now on increasing domestic production to boost food security rather than on obesity.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has contributed to an increase in global food prices.