×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Grain shipments to resume from Ukraine's Berdyansk port this week - TASS cites local authorities

By Reuters - 08 June 2022 - 11:31
World wheat supplies had tightened after Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year but the ban on wheat will be lifted.
World wheat supplies had tightened after Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year but the ban on wheat will be lifted.
Image: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko//File Photo

Grain shipments will resume from Ukraine's Russian-occupied Black Sea port of Berdyansk this week after work was completed to de-mine it, Russia's TASS news agency cited local authorities as saying on Wednesday.

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest exporters of grain, and Western countries have accused Russia of creating the risk of global famine by shutting Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Moscow denies responsibility for the international food crisis, blaming Western sanctions.

Reuters

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'