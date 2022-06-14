No way out for Ukrainians in embattled city as Russian forces destroy last bridge

Regional governor Sergei Gaidai said on social media that some 70% of Sievierodonetsk was under enemy control, as the Russian offensive in the eastern Donbas region moved closer securing a breakthrough victory.

Gaidai described the situation of Ukrainian soldiers holding out in the city as “difficult, but under control”. But he said the destruction of the last bridge across the river to the twin city of Lysychansk meant any civilians still in Sievierodonetsk were trapped, and it was impossible to deliver humanitarian supplies.

Russian artillery also pounded the Azot chemical plant, where, according to Gaidai, hundreds of civilians were sheltering.

Ukraine has issued increasingly urgent calls for more Western heavy weapons to help defend Sievierodonetsk, which Kyiv says could hold the key to the battle for the eastern Donbas region and the course of the war, now in its fourth month.

Late on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the battle for the eastern Donbas would go down as one of the most brutal in European history. The region, comprising the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, is claimed by Russian separatists.

“For us, the price of this battle is very high. It is just scary,” he said.

“We draw the attention of our partners daily to the fact that only a sufficient number of modern artillery for Ukraine will ensure our advantage.”