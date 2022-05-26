Oklahoma governor signs into law strictest abortion ban in the US

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed into law the strictest abortion ban in the US, one that prohibits abortions from fertilisation and allows private citizens to sue those who help women terminate their pregnancies.

“I promised Oklahomans that as governor I would sign every piece of pro-life legislation that came across my desk and I am proud to keep that promise today,” Stitt said in a statement.

The Republican-backed legislation, which takes effect immediately, makes exceptions only in cases of medical emergency, rape or incest.