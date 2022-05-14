US abortion rights activists start “summer of rage” with Saturday protests

Abortion rights supporters will protest in cities across the United States on Saturday, kicking off what organisers said would be “a summer of rage” if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade case that legalised abortion nationwide.

Planned Parenthood, Women's March and other abortion rights groups organised more than 300 “Bans Off Our Bodies” marches for Saturday, with the largest turnouts expected in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Chicago.

The demonstrations are in response to the May 2 leak of a draft opinion showing the court's conservative majority ready to reverse the 1973 landmark decision that established a federal constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy.

The court's final ruling, which could give states the power to ban abortion, is expected in June. About half of US states could ban or severely restrict abortion soon after a ruling vacating Roe.

Organisers said they anticipated hundreds of thousands of people to participate in Saturday's events, which they said would be the first of many co-ordinated protests around the Supreme Court's decision.