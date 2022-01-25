‘There’s no-one like you’: Tributes pour in for designer Thierry Mugler

Tributes continue to pour in for French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, with celebrities and his partner remembering the icon for his “vision, magic and beauty”.

Mugler, who dressed Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, died aged 73, according to a statement on Mugler’s official Facebook page.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday. May his soul rest in peace,” read the statement.

Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, was known for his daring theatrical designs featuring broad shoulders and plunging necklines. He dressed Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Diana Ross and Duran Duran, among many others, during his career at the top of the fashion industry.

“I am deeply sad to hear yet another of fashion’s great innovators has left our world this week. Thierry Mugler literally shaped the 1970s and 1980s with his spectacular sharp designs,” Nick Rhodes wrote on Duran Duran’s Facebook page.