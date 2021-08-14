Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to dismiss sex trafficking indictment, despite Cosby claim

Maxwell is being held in a Brooklyn jail, and could face 80 years in prison if convicted.

Her trial could begin in November. Epstein, a financier, killed himself in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Cosby was freed from prison after Pennsylvania's highest court said a 2005 agreement not to charge him with drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand meant he should not have been criminally charged a decade later.

The agreement freed Cosby to testify in Constand's subsequent civil lawsuit against him, which ended in a $3.36 million settlement.

Lawyers for Maxwell said her case was similar because she had been immunized under Epstein's 2007 nonprosecution agreement (NPA) with federal prosecutors in Florida, in exchange for pleading guilty to Florida state prostitution charges.

Maxwell had testified in a since-settled $50 million civil lawsuit against her by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, and the lawyers said it was unfair for prosecutors to use that testimony to build their criminal case.

But Nathan said the cases weren't the same, and adhered to her April ruling that Epstein's agreement did not bind the Manhattan prosecutors or cover accused co-conspirators.

Cosby's case "focused on whether prosecutors were required to honor a promise that the court found to be clear in the absence of a formal plea agreement," Nathan wrote.

"Even if this Court agreed with the analysis in [Cosby's case], that opinion sheds no light on the proper interpretation of the NPA in this case," she added.

Cosby was freed after serving more than two years of a possible 10-year sentence.

Giuffre on Monday filed a separate civil lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew, accusing him of sexually assaulting her two decades ago, when she was 17. The prince has previously denied her accusations of sexual abuse.