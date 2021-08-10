Prince Andrew is sued by Jeffrey Epstein accuser over alleged sexual abuse

Britain's Prince Andrew was sued on Monday for having allegedly on three occasions sexually abused a woman who says she was trafficked for sex by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a civil complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Virginia Giuffre said the Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth's second son, sexually assaulted and battered her about two decades ago, when she was 17 and Epstein was also abusing her.

"I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me," Giuffre, previously known as Virginia Roberts, said in a statement.

"The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions," she added. "I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one's life by speaking out and demanding justice."

Spokespeople and lawyers for Andrew could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.

The prince said in a 2019 BBC interview he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre, and categorically denied her claim of sexual abuse.

Andrew, 61, is one of the most prominent people linked to Epstein, who Manhattan federal prosecutors charged in July 2019 with sexually exploiting dozens of girls and women.

Epstein, a registered sex offender, killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors later said Andrew had not cooperated with their probe.