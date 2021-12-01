Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz jumps into Pennsylvania US Senate contest

Celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday said he would mount a Republican bid for a US Senate seat for Pennsylvania, shaking up what could be one of the most competitive races in next year's congressional elections.

Oz, who hosts the syndicated "The Dr. Oz Show," brings substantial name recognition to a wide-open November 8, 2022, contest that could determine control of the Senate and the fate of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.

Biden narrowly won Pennsylvania in the 2020 election but Republicans made gains in the state legislature. Many observers expect next year's race to be a toss-up following the retirement of Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

Toomey was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in January following Trump's impeachment.

Oz rose to fame shocking audiences with show-and-tell displays of decaying lungs and rotting livers, telling viewers they should take care of themselves.