Battle-hardened Taliban fighters enjoy a day off at amusement park

Strolling casually with their machine guns in hand, Halimi and hundreds of fellow Taliban fighters enjoyed a rare day off with a visit to a popular waterside amusement park in Kabul.

Friday's day trip to the sandy shores of the capital's Qargha reservoir was a welcome break for the fighters after months of conflict and weeks of security duty since the Taliban took power in mid-August.

"I feel very cheerful about coming to Kabul and being able to visit Qargha for the first time ... the people welcomed me and my companions in a brotherly manner," Halimi, 24, a fighter from the central Maidan Wardak province, told Reuters, asking not to give his full name.

The fighters, who were all heavily armed at the park, sipped tea and bought snacks from stalls dotted along the shoreline.

Some queued up to try the amusement park rides, which included a pirate ship and a flying chairs carousel.