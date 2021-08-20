Letters

The good and bad of scripture

By Reader Letter - 20 August 2021 - 14:06
Protesters gather on Parliament Square to protest against the Taliban take over of Afghanistan on August 18, 2021 in London, United Kingdom.
Protesters gather on Parliament Square to protest against the Taliban take over of Afghanistan on August 18, 2021 in London, United Kingdom.
Image: Dan Kitwood

The Taliban announced that women’s rights would be respected “within the framework of Islamic law”.

Most religions and their texts do present positive suggestions on how to live your life, but simple obedience may be challenging as shown by some of the lines of Exodus in the Christian Bible.

The line that “Anyone who curses their father or mother is to be put to death” could see many, if not most, modern children in real trouble.

Another rule allows slavery: “If a man sells his daughter as a servant...”

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

WATCH | Taliban explains what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference

The Taliban has declared amnesty and vowed to uphold women’s rights.
News
2 days ago

NATO pledges to speed evacuations from Afghanistan as criticism mounts

More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital, a NATO official said on Friday.
News
11 hours ago

Biden's America has lost moral high ground

The biggest flake in American history, President Joe Biden, has proven that he actually has no clue about much that is going on around him.
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in