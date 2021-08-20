The good and bad of scripture

The Taliban announced that women’s rights would be respected “within the framework of Islamic law”.

Most religions and their texts do present positive suggestions on how to live your life, but simple obedience may be challenging as shown by some of the lines of Exodus in the Christian Bible.

The line that “Anyone who curses their father or mother is to be put to death” could see many, if not most, modern children in real trouble.

Another rule allows slavery: “If a man sells his daughter as a servant...”

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia