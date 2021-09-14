Letters

Taliban threatens women's rights

By Reader Letter - 14 September 2021 - 11:12
Students attend class under new classroom conditions at Avicenna University in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2021. History suggests that within a short time, once the evacuation and exit have been forgotten, so will women's rights, the writer says.
Students attend class under new classroom conditions at Avicenna University in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2021. History suggests that within a short time, once the evacuation and exit have been forgotten, so will women's rights, the writer says.
Image: Social media handout/via REUTERS.

With the Taliban taking over in Afghanistan, there are a number of concerns in relation to the rights and roles of women. Will they still have access to a full education, freedom of movement, the right to work and the right to speak out?

What can be done to convince them to allow women full and equal rights? Medical and food supplies should not be restricted nor should any humanitarian support. One area that could be restricted is access to international sports competition, especially as women might not be able to play any sports.

Perhaps this will be an unnecessary step, but history suggests that within a short time, once the evacuation and exit have been forgotten, so will women's rights.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

Taliban say women can study at university but classes must be segregated

Women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in universities as the country seeks to rebuild after decades of war but gender-segregation and Islamic ...
News
1 day ago

Taliban name new Afghan government, interior minister on US sanctions list

The Taliban named Mullah Hasan Akhund, an associate of the movement's late founder Mullah Omar, as head of Afghanistan's new government on Tuesday ...
News
6 days ago

Afghanistan Cricket Board waits to hear from Taliban on fate of women's game

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chiefs are still awaiting instructions from the country's new Taliban government on the future of the women's game ...
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...