Taliban threatens women's rights

With the Taliban taking over in Afghanistan, there are a number of concerns in relation to the rights and roles of women. Will they still have access to a full education, freedom of movement, the right to work and the right to speak out?

What can be done to convince them to allow women full and equal rights? Medical and food supplies should not be restricted nor should any humanitarian support. One area that could be restricted is access to international sports competition, especially as women might not be able to play any sports.

Perhaps this will be an unnecessary step, but history suggests that within a short time, once the evacuation and exit have been forgotten, so will women's rights.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia