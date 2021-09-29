WHO 'heartbroken' by Congo sex abuse probe findings

The World Health Organisation's regional director for Africa said on Tuesday that the agency was "heartbroken" by the findings of an independent commission on sex abuse in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We in the WHO are indeed humbled, horrified and heartbroken by the findings of this inquiry," Matshidiso Moeti said at a news briefing.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the commission's report made for "harrowing reading".