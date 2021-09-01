World

UK regulator clears broadcaster over Piers Morgan's Meghan comments

By Kylie MacLellan - 01 September 2021 - 13:41
Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan reacts as he takes his daughter Elise to school, after he left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV, following his long-running criticism of Prince Harry's wife Meghan, in London, Britain, on March 10 2021.
Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan reacts as he takes his daughter Elise to school, after he left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV, following his long-running criticism of Prince Harry's wife Meghan, in London, Britain, on March 10 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's media regulator has ruled that high-profile presenter Piers Morgan did not breach the broadcasting code in his criticism of Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" breakfast show earlier this year.

The programme attracted more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan's comments on Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview, including from Meghan herself. Morgan left the show following the row.

"Our decision is that overall the programme contained sufficient challenge to provide adequate protection and context to its viewers," Ofcom said in a statement. "The programme did not breach the Ofcom Broadcasting Code."

Reuters

WATCH | Piers Morgan leaves British TV show after taking a dig at Meghan Markle

Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV on Tuesday after his long-running ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy