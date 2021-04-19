Honolulu police chief defends cops who shot Lindani Myeni amid calls for release of all footage

Honolulu acting deputy chief Allan Nagata defended his officers who shot and killed South African rugby player Lindani Myeni on Wednesday, saying they “did everything right” as they were in “the fight for their lives”.

According to media reports, officers from the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) were forced to use lethal force when Myeni allegedly attacked them, injuring three of their officers, just after 8pm on Wednesday night.

HPD police chief Susan Ballard told local media that police had responded to a “robbery in progress” at a Nuuanu home after Myeni entered and began chatting with the homeowners, who were upset that he had come inside.

Myeni, however, left the house and was outside near his car when police responded and a few minutes later, he was dead.

Now Myeni's widow Lindsay and the family are calling for the complete 911 tape recordings and all of the footage from the police body cameras to be released to the public.

The Myeni family lawyer James Bickerton told TimesLIVE that the Honolulu police department was “still hiding facts” about the incident.

He said Honolulu police used “mag lights” which were so bright that they could be blinding to the person who they were being pointed at.

“The person in the light beam can see nothing but the light, while the police can see clearly. We see no evidence that Lindani knew the men who were threatening him were police,” said Bickerton.

“They did not announce 'police' until after they shot him. Right now we are insisting on the full release of all recordings of any kind,” he said.