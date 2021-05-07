Karpowership firm due to provide energy to SA embroiled in Lebanon probe

The Turkish company due to supply SA with emergency energy is reportedly embroiled in a corruption scandal in Lebanon, where two of its ships have been impounded.

This follows news that the company was awarded preferred bidder status by the department of mineral resources earlier this year under SA’s Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP).

A losing bidder in the RMIPPPP is taking legal action against the department in the Pretoria High Court, claiming the process was flawed.

Karpowership SA, a subsidiary of Turkey’s Karadeniz Energy Group, plans to produce emergency energy on power ships moored in SA ports. The ships generate electricity using liquid natural gas. According to the company’s website, there are already 25 powerships located across 15 locations throughout Africa and Asia.