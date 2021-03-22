No agreement on Lebanon government after president, PM-designate meet

There was no agreement on a new Lebanese cabinet after a scheduled meeting on Monday between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, dashing hopes for an end to five months of political deadlock and a reversal of the country's financial meltdown.

Politicians have since late 2019 failed to agree a rescue plan to unlock foreign cash which Lebanon desperately needs.

"This is a catastrophe for the country, we were holding on by a thread but now we’re heading towards a total crash," one official source told Reuters.

Hariri said Aoun had insisted on a blocking majority in government for his political allies.

Aoun sent a list suggesting different scenarios for a cabinet of either 18,20 or 22 ministers, with names to be filled in, Hariri said.

"This is unacceptable because it is not the job of the prime minister-designate to fill forms from someone else or of the president to form a government."

The lack of agreement came after a hint of positivity on Thursday when the two last met and Hariri had said he saw and opportunity to be ceased.