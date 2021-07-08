R40m funding boost for students in chemical industry

A group of almost 700 students in the chemical industry will benefit from R40m set aside by the Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority for their studies.

The authority's CEO, Yershen Pillay, said the money would go a long way in helping students who needed funding to complete their studies...