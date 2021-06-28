Florida town official said building was safe despite warning

A month after an engineering report warned of “major structural damage” that required prompt repair in 2018, a Surfside, Florida, official assured residents of Champlain Towers South that their building was sound, US media reported.

The death toll from the partial collapse of a high-rise condominium complex near Miami rose to nine on Sunday, with more than 150 people missing, as rescue teams picked through the rubble for a fourth day without detecting signs of life.

What caused nearly half the 12-story, 156-unit building to cave in during the early hours of Thursday as residents slept has yet to be determined but a 2018 inspection found major structural deterioration in the parking garage beneath the 40-year-old tower, accordingly to an engineer's report.