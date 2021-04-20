World

WATCH | Man snatches child from railway as train approaches

By Staff reporter - 20 April 2021 - 09:17
Indian railway worker saved a child from being hit by a speeding train. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Anton Opperman

India's ministry of railways has released footage showing a railroad worker saving a child from a railway as a train sped towards them.

In the video posted on Twitter, the  ministry labelled Mayur Shelkhe, the worker stationed at Vangani station of Central Railway as a “good Samaritan.”

“He risked his life to save the life of the child. We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty,” the ministry said.

Shelke was also saluted by his coworkers for his bravery.

