WATCH | Man snatches child from railway as train approaches
India's ministry of railways has released footage showing a railroad worker saving a child from a railway as a train sped towards them.
In the video posted on Twitter, the ministry labelled Mayur Shelkhe, the worker stationed at Vangani station of Central Railway as a “good Samaritan.”
“He risked his life to save the life of the child. We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty,” the ministry said.
Shelke was also saluted by his coworkers for his bravery.
At Vangani station of Central Railway, Pointsman Mr. Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child just in the nick of the time. He risked his life to save the life of the child.
We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty. pic.twitter.com/V6QrxFIIY0
