South Africa

Good Samaritan donates R270,000 to Pep customers in Mossel Bay

13 November 2020 - 17:19
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
Nearly R200,000 in sales were paid for on the day and the balance is being used in the Pep Lay-by Buddy scheme.
Image: Leon Swart/123rf.com

A good Samaritan has donated R270,000 to lucky customers at a Pep store in Mossel Bay.

The benefactor wanted to reward staff who had served them at a local restaurant with some items of their choice at Pep, but then decided to expand the extraordinary gesture to everyone in the Pep store at the time, the company's marketing executive Beyers van der Merwe said.

The donation was made at the Pep store on the corner of Marsh and Zietsman streets.

“The donor also went out into the street and encouraged passers-by to come into the store. Understandably, this caused some security issues and the store had to be closed for a while,” Van der Merwe said.

He said R192,500 in sales were paid for on the day and the balance of R77,500 is being used in the Pep Lay-by Buddy scheme. This would allow anyone to anonymously assist customers to pay off their interest-free lay-bys.

Pep will match the R77,500 and all lay-bys made at the store in Mossel Bay before Thursday will be paid off. Lay-by customers will receive an SMS with a reference number to collect their goods in this store.”

According to Van der Merwe, Pep has contributed R1.5m towards paying off customers' lay-bys, and over R100,000 has been received from people wanting to help via online or in-store donations since the launch of the scheme.

TimesLIVE

