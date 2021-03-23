British royal family plans to hire diversity tsar after racism accusations

With the spotlight still on the British royal family after explosive accusations of racism by Prince Harry and Meghan and the resulting fallout, it's been reported that there are plans afoot to hire a diversity chief to tackle the issue.

According to Harper's Bazaar, a source within the palace said that the accusations are being taken seriously across the royal households — namely Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House — and though there are policies in place, “more needs to be done”.

The site also added that while the process is still in its preliminary stages, the palace is “listening and learning to get this right”.

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that there were conversations and concerns within the family around the skin tone of their son Archie.

Meghan, in a bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, claimed that Archie was denied the title of prince because there were concerns about “how dark his skin might be when he was born”.