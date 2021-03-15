Charlie Hebdo’s cartoon of Queen Elizabeth kneeling on Meghan Markle sparks outrage
Charlie Hebdo’s latest cartoon has caused a stir once again.
This time the French satirical magazine printed a cartoon depicting Queen Elizabeth kneeling on the neck of Meghan Markle.
The scene echoes the death last year of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black American who had allegedly bought cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. Floyd was restrained by three police officers in that manner until he showed no signs of life.
Charlie Hebdo has often courted controversy with satirical attacks on political and religious leaders. It published cartoons of the Islamic prophet Muhammad in 2012, forcing France to temporarily close embassies and schools in more than 20 countries amid fears of reprisals.
Markle and her husband Prince Harry recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an explosive tell-all interview in which they talked about their decision to leave the British royal family.
During the interview Meghan alleged royal family members had conversations with Harry regarding their son Archie’s birth and concerns about the baby’s skin colour. She also made claims about the lack of security and support for the couple and their child.
Meghan told Oprah she had suicidal thoughts during her time in the royal family.
“I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to say it to Harry. I just didn’t want to be alive any more. That was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought,” she said.
Here are some of the reactions to the latest cartoon:
Without wading too much into this Charlie Hebdo debate again, if you have to continually explain that your "satire" isn't racist & isn't punching down, then it isn't very good satire, it doesn't matter which tradition it comes from, French or otherwise.— Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) March 13, 2021
Charlie Hebdo is a racist rag and has been for a very long time— Aurelien Mondon (@aurelmondon) March 13, 2021
Saying it does not mean condoning the 2015 attacks or being against free speech. It simply means being against racism
Ignoring it is being complicit and plays right in the hands of all those who seek to divide us
Charlie Hebdo has more than earned the right to say what it likes in the way it likes, and through the blood of their staff remains the rights of oursevles to freely criticise them in turn. But not to shut them down or shut them up. If you don't like it, don't RT it. https://t.co/RFkTkLVh2b— Matt Kilcoyne (@MRJKilcoyne) March 13, 2021
Absolutely disgusting. F*** Charlie Hebdo. https://t.co/Hqjn3DNH5I— Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) March 13, 2021
