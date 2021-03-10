WATCH | Piers Morgan leaves British TV show after taking a dig at Meghan Markle

Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV on Tuesday after his long-running criticism of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan reached a crescendo over the couple’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

ITV confirmed the departure in a terse statement.

Morgan, 55, a former presenter on CNN, has accused the couple of damaging the royal family and seeking publicity on their own terms without accepting the responsibility and scrutiny that come with their position.

Morgan dubbed Meghan “Princess Pinocchio” in a tweet, and said on Monday he did not “believe a word she said” in the interview.

Meghan accused the royal family of pushing her to the brink of suicide and said someone in the royal household had raised questions about the colour of her son’s skin - allegations that have prompted questions about the future of the British monarchy.

Morgan’s comments triggered more than 41,000 complaints to Britain’s media regulator, which announced an investigation under its “harm and offence” rules.

A prolific tweeter who has 7.7m followers on the platform, Morgan posted a ticking clock shortly before ITV’s statement.

Carolyn McCall, chief executive of ITV, had said earlier she believed Meghan “completely”.