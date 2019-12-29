Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker revives plan for Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest

Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders on Saturday said he had revived his plan to hold a contest for cartoons caricaturing the Prophet Muhammad, more than a year after cancelling such an event out of fear for attacks in the Netherlands.

In a post on Twitter late on Saturday, Wilders called on people to send in their Muhammad cartoons.

"Freedom of speech must prevail over violence and Islamic fatwa's", the leader of the largest opposition party in the Dutch parliament wrote.

Wilders cancelled a similar contest in August last year after police arrested a man who had threatened to kill him over his plan.