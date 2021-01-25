Japan likely to hit Covid-19 herd immunity in October, months after Olympics — researcher

Japan is likely to achieve herd immunity to Covid-19 through mass inoculations only months after the planned Tokyo Olympics, even though it has locked in the biggest quantity of vaccines in Asia, according to a London-based forecaster.

That would be a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga who has pledged to have enough shots for the populace by the middle of 2021, as it trails most major economies in starting Covid-19 inoculations.

“Japan looks to be quite late in the game,” Rasmus Bech Hansen, the founder of British research firm Airfinity, told Reuters. “They're dependent on importing many (vaccines) from the US And at the moment, it doesn't seem very likely they will get very large quantities of for instance, the Pfizer vaccine.”