Lamborghini posts record sales in second half of 2020

Clearly the pandemic hasn’t negatively affected the car-buying appetites of the well-heeled, at least when it comes to Bentley and Lamborghini.

The Volkswagen Group’s two premium brands sailed through the crisis while the global auto industry at large suffered huge sales losses in 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

After Bentley recently announced record sales of 11,206 cars in 2020, Lamborghini this week announced it recorded its best-ever sales performance over a six-month period in the second half of 2020.

The Italian supercar firm closed 2020 with 7,430 cars delivered around the world — an annual decrease of only 9% despite a 70-day production shutdown of its Sant’ Agata factory earlier in the year in compliance with Italy’s Covid-19 lockdown.

The US was Lamborghini’s top market in 2020 with 2,224 cars, followed by Germany (607), mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau (604), Japan (600), the UK (517) and Italy (347). The two countries with the highest growth were South Korea (303 units, + 75%) and Germany (607 units, +8%).

The Urus SUV, which last year set a production record of 10,000 units, was the most successful model with 4,391 cars delivered. Both the super sports car lines made a significant contribution to global volumes: the V10 Huracán recorded growing numbers with 2,193 cars sold (+3%), alongside 846 V12 Aventador units delivered worldwide.

The new year got off to a positive start with more than half of 2021’s planned production already assigned.