Champagne on Inauguration Day? Try antacid, Democrats say, as Trump era finally ends

Marge Hobley has waited four years for the day she could finally celebrate the end of Donald Trump's chaotic presidency.

But after the events of recent months – the coronavirus pandemic, Trump's false attacks on the election results, and the shocking assault on the U.S. Capitol – the 77-year-old Indianapolis Democrat said any jubilation has yielded to a more muted mix of relief, sadness and cautious optimism.

"The idea of, let's have a champagne toast – we'll have a Maalox or Pepto Bismol toast, maybe," she said when asked how she would mark Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

"I think it'll be tempered by reflection and, if I may, prayer for Biden."

In interviews, Biden supporters around the country said the dizzying events of the last few weeks, a fitting capstone to a tumultuous Trump presidency, have cast a somber air over the proceedings – heightened by the deaths of 400,000 Americans in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some Biden voters said their feelings about Inauguration Day mirror their emotions in November, when their enthusiasm about the Democrat's victory was tempered by Trump's enduring support among so many American voters.

Bob Hoyt, a financial adviser from Marina del Rey, California, who considers himself an independent voter but has leaned Democratic in recent years, said he was "dumbfounded" that Trump got nearly 75 million votes. The Capitol siege on Jan. 6 reinforced his concerns about the future of American democracy.

"There's nothing to celebrate, because we're in a civil war," Hoyt, 70, said. "It's a cold civil war, but we're deluding ourselves if we think we can get the yolk back into the egg after we crack it."

Rob King, a high school U.S. history teacher in Pacific Palisades, California, said the optimism he felt when he attended Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration has given way to a sense of foreboding that the country's divisions run too deep to close.

"I feel like it's a tourniquet – we're stopping the bleeding, and just wondering what's going to happen next," King, 55, said of Wednesday's swearing-in. "I guess I am looking for some hope."