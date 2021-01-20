Funeral parlours under pressure
Crunch time for undertakers as coffin demand due to Covid-19 deaths spirals
An increase in demand for coffins is placing immense pressure on funeral parlours, forcing them to delay burials as they wait for supply.
Since the beginning of the festive season, the funeral industry has been struggling to keep up with the demand as the number of people dying daily has remained high. This has pushed the demand for coffins to unbearable margins...
