South Africa

Funeral parlours under pressure

Crunch time for undertakers as coffin demand due to Covid-19 deaths spirals

20 January 2021 - 07:56

An increase in demand for coffins is placing immense pressure on funeral parlours, forcing them to delay burials as they wait for supply.

Since the beginning of the festive season, the funeral industry has been struggling to keep up with the demand as the number of people dying daily has remained high. This has pushed the demand for coffins to unbearable margins...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X