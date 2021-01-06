Proud Boys leader banned, arrests made in U.S. election protests

Washington police banned the leader of a far-right group from the city and made two arrests on Tuesday as protesters supporting President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the election gathered in the city.

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, who was arrested on Monday for destruction of property and possession of a firearm magazine, was released Tuesday and ordered to stay away from the city, according to a court document.

Protests against President-elect Joe Biden's November election win, which Congress will certify on Wednesday, started across the U.S. capital on Tuesday and were expected to swell on Wednesday to thousands of people.

The outgoing president, who lost the election by 7 million votes, was expected to speak to protesters on Wednesday morning at the Ellipse, a public park south of the White House, he said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

"BIG CROWDS!" he predicted in the post.