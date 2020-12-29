Lori Loughlin completes prison term in college admissions scandal

Full House actress Lori Loughlin was released from a Dublin, California, prison after completing a two-month sentence for paying bribes to secure spots for her daughters at a top US university, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said on Monday.

Loughlin, 56, had reported to the low-security federal correctional institution in Dublin in October.

Prosecutors said Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 in bribes to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits for the school’s crew team, even though neither rowed competitively.

After initially fighting the charges, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.