Biden poised for U.S. election win as his lead over Trump grows

Democrat Joe Biden appeared poised for victory in the U.S. presidential election on Saturday as vote counts in key states leaned his way, while President Donald Trump showed no sign of conceding despite his increasingly bleak chances.

In remarks on Friday night, Biden predicted he would win but did not declare victory. Television networks held off from projecting a winner because votes are still being counted and margins are close in the four states that will determine the result.

"The numbers tell us ... it's a clear and convincing story: We're going to win this race," Biden said from his home state of Delaware, adding that he and his running mate Kamala Harris were already meeting with experts as they prepared to start their administration on Jan. 20.

Trump, 74, has been defiant as his chances fade for securing a second four-year term. He has made repeated and unfounded claims of electoral fraud, including from the White House briefing room on Thursday night, while his campaign pursues lawsuits that legal experts say are unlikely to alter the election outcome.

Americans have been waiting longer than any presidential election year since 2000 to learn the winner, with vote counting slowed by a record number of mail-in ballots. The Covid-19 pandemic prompted many to avoid voting in person on Tuesday's Election Day.

Former Vice President Biden, 77, has the math largely on his side with a 253-to-214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, according to Edison Research. On Friday he took the lead in Pennsylvania, whose 20 electoral votes would put him over the 270 threshold needed to win.

In the early hours of Saturday, Biden's slim lead widened in Georgia, a typically Republican-leaning state, to put him ahead by 7,248 votes with the count 99% complete. A recount is likely in the state because of the close margin.

In Pennsylvania, Biden led by 27,130 votes with 96% of the count complete, and in Nevada he led by 22,657 votes with 93% of the count finished.

In Arizona, Biden's lead narrowed to 29,861 votes with 97% of the tally completed. Trump's campaign has been optimistic that Arizona will end up in the president's column.

With thousands of votes still to count, it was not clear when the contest would conclude, though further updates were expected on Saturday.

The country waited anxiously for resolution.

Biden backers danced in Philadelphia's streets, while armed Trump supporters in Phoenix and Detroit said the election was being stolen, despite no evidence of widespread irregularities. Under the banner of "Stop the Steal," Trump supporters planned dozens of rallies for Saturday.