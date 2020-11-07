South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay beaches closed for swimming

By Herald Reporter - 07 November 2020 - 16:08
Port Elizabeth beaches have been closed for swimming after life guards tested positive for Covid-19
Port Elizabeth beaches have been closed for swimming after life guards tested positive for Covid-19
Image: Eugene Coetzee

All beaches in Nelson Mandela Bay have been closed for swimming after some life guards tested positive for Covid-19.

The life guards will undergo quarantine and isolation in line with the Covid-19 regulations.

The municipality, in a statement, said it urged residents not to swim at the beaches as there were no life guards on duty.

"The city will communicate when the beaches will be reopened to the public for swimming, in due course," the statement read.

HeraldLIVE

It's back to the beach at KZN tourism hotspot St Lucia

Durban may have banned beach-goers from setting foot on its many beaches, but the north coast tourist town of St Lucia is welcoming visitors onto its ...
News
2 months ago

At least four KZN municipalities close offices as Covid-19 cases grow

At least four municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal have reported Covid-19 cases
News
3 months ago

Interprovincial leisure travel not allowed: tourism department

Tourism spokesperson Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota confirmed on Monday that activities allowed under enhanced level 3 can only happen within one's ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X