Africans amused but alarmed by U.S. election's aftermath

For plenty of Africans, President Donald Trump's actions in the aftermath of the U.S. election have been a cause for dark humour, but others have reacted with dismay or disbelief.

In countries whose own recent elections were marred by accusations of cheating and violence, some expressed alarm about the signal that Trump's premature declaration of victory, allegations of fraud and flurry of lawsuits might send to their own leaders.

"Trump is setting a bad example for Africa and a country like ours. You cannot proclaim yourself in an election where you are a candidate when justice exists," said Mory Keïta, a car parts dealer in Guinea.

Dozens were killed in protests before and after the West African country's president won a controversial third term last month.

"It's a total disgrace," said Bachir Diallo, a Guinean mining executive. "Such a mess is worthy of a banana republic."