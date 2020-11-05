'Trump is a crybaby — he must accept defeat': Julius Malema weighs in on US elections

EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on the US elections, saying President Donald Trump must accept defeat and not try to hinder the process.

Malema shared his views on the US elections during a “special visit” to Pharmacy Direct on Wednesday.

He said if first-world countries were complaining about alleged electoral fraud and vote-rigging, global democracy was in danger.

“If they are robbing each other it is good. They are tasting what we have been tasting here in Africa. They must know what the rigging is about, but Trump is a crybaby, he must accept defeat. If he is defeated he must accept. The same with [Joe] Biden,” said Malema.

“They are a first-world (country). They cannot be speaking about the rigging of elections because they are supposed to have the most sophisticated electoral system ... and if we third world (countries) are still complaining about rigging and the first world is also complaining, then democracy is in danger.”