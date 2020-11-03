Scorned by Trump, many Nigerians love him all the same

Hundreds of men and women marched, clad in T-shirts supporting U.S. President Donald Trump or pink fabric dresses bearing the image of Jesus, as they waved American flags, Republican presidential campaign signs, and even a few Nigerian flags.

The rally, after all, was in Onitsha, a city in eastern Nigeria.

Trump has disparaged African nations, calling them "shithole countries" and saying Africans would never leave the United States if allowed in.

This year, he added Nigeria and five other countries when he expanded visa curbs.

But millions in Africa's most populous nation love the bombastic 45th U.S. president all the same.

"President Trump, may we shout for joy over your victory," Rev. Daddy Hezekiah of the Living Christ Mission Inc., which organized the Oct. 25 rally, said in a video.