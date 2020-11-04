World

Biden campaign says its lawyers standing by if Trump goes to court over vote

By Reuters - 04 November 2020 - 11:14
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign said on Wednesday it has legal teams standing by if U.S. President Donald Trump follows through with his threat to go to court to try to stop the counting of votes.

"If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort," Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

