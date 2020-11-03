In final pre-election push, Biden and Trump also gird for court battle

'A LITTLE WORRIED'

Many Democrats said they were nervous about the results after expecting Trump to lose handily in 2016. "I'll be honest, I'm a little worried," said Patti Cadoso, 41, a medical school administrator who attended a Miami rally hosted by former Democratic President Barack Obama.

Obama, whom Biden served as vice president for eight years, said Trump's push to stop counting votes on election night was undemocratic.

"That's what a two-bit dictator does," he told a rally in Miami. "If you believe in democracy, you want every vote counted."

After visits to North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Trump headed to Wisconsin and Michigan - four states he won narrowly in 2016 but that polls show could swing to Biden this year. As he has done for months, the president spoke to large crowds, where many attendees eschewed masks and social distancing despite the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden, 77, who has made Trump's handling of the pandemic the central theme of his campaign, spoke in Ohio and Pennsylvania to much smaller gatherings.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll in Florida, a perennial swing state, showed Biden with a 50%-46% lead, a week after the two were in a statistical tie.

Early voting has surged to levels never before seen in U.S. elections. A record-setting 97.8 million early votes have been cast either in person or by mail, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

The number is equal to 71% of the entire voter turnout for the 2016 election and represents about 40% of all Americans who are legally eligible to vote.

That unprecedented level of early voting includes 60 million mail-in ballots that could take days or weeks to be counted in some states, meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday night.

Some states, including critical Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, do not start processing mail-in votes until Election Day, slowing the process.

Trump has repeatedly said without evidence that mail-in votes are prone to fraud, although election experts say that is extremely rare in U.S. elections. Mail voting is a long-standing feature of American elections, and about one in four ballots was cast that way in 2016.

Democrats have promoted mail-in voting as a safe way to cast a ballot, while Trump and Republicans are counting on a big Election Day in-person turnout.