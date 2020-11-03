Austrian minister says at least one 'Islamist terrorist' behind Vienna attack

Two men and a woman died in the attack on central Vienna on Monday night that the Austrian interior minister blamed on an Islamic State sympathiser, the only known attacker who was shot dead by police, Vienna's police chief told a news conference on Tuesday.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer repeated calls for the public to stay at home on Tuesday in an early morning televised news conference, as he said that one attacker, heavily armed and wearing an explosive belt, was an Islamic State sympathiser.

"We experienced an attack yesterday evening from at least one Islamist terrorist," Nehammer said, adding that the attack was an attempt to weaken or divide Austria's democratic society.