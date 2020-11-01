Bulls coach Jake White has labeled their dominant 39-6 bonus-point Super Rugby Unlocked victory over the Stormers at Loftus on Saturday as one of their best performances of the season.

The shell-shocked Stormers were saved by the Pretoria thunderstorm as match referee AJ Jacobs suspended proceedings in the 64th minute for safety reasons as the accompanying heavy rains ensured that the players never returned to the pitch.

With the first half having been completed‚ the Bulls were handed a bonus-point victory to maintain their place at the top of the Super Rugby Unlocked standings and they are now favorites to win the competition.

“I think the first scrum was in the 24th minute which again shows that we managed to hold onto the ball and did many things right on the night‚” said White.

“To be fair the first 40 minutes was probably the best we have played in a long time considering the opposition we have played against.

"The thing I enjoyed the most was the continuity and the play between the backs and the forwards.

"I thought the forwards were outstanding with the way they scrummed and mauled‚ they definitely set-up the platform.

"But what I really enjoyed the most was in the inter-play between the backs and the forwards. The inter-play was very pleasing.”

When the match was suspended‚ the Stormers were launching some sort of a comeback and White said they were not going to give them a sniff.

“To be fair they were on our try line when the match was called off but we defended very well. We didn’t want to let them in but who knows?

"On our side‚ we had a couple of chances but we didn’t finish them off.

"It’s a long season and hopefully we are going to play until the 23rd of June and with the kind of improvement we have had within a short space of time I am looking to see where we can be in the next two months.

“I said to one of the Stormers boys after the game that with all those players on the bench‚ they probably could have got some of them earlier.

"I am not sure what the thinking was but on my side I was holding back my substitutions because I thought as soon as they did I will put mine on.

"It was a strange thing in terms of having six forwards on the bench and not using them.”

Stormers coach John Dobson admitted that they were second best.

“The Bulls put us under pressure and we lost a lot of those contestables," said Dobson.

"Their maul was really effective and when it was 6-all we gave away a couple of penalties and defended their mauls poorly.

"We just made mistake after mistake and that is the result of being under pressure.

“A lot went wrong but credit must go to the Bulls who put us under a lot of pressure and to force us to make mistake after mistake.

"There was poor handling‚ we didn’t contest the balls‚ we made poor lineout calls and Morne Steyn’s kicking game was really good.”