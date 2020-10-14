U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett faces second day of scrutiny

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faces more grilling by senators on Wednesday, a day after fending off repeated efforts by Democrats to elicit clues about her views on the Affordable Care Act, abortion and same-sex marriage.

Barrett, who is President Donald Trump's third nominee to the Supreme Court, is set to answer two more rounds of senators' queries on the third day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.

During 11 hours of questioning on Tuesday she sidestepped questions on contentious social issues and gave no commitments on how she would rule on the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare. Democrats say Barrett's confirmation would threaten healthcare for millions of Americans.

"I am not here on a mission to destroy the Affordable Care Act," Barrett said on Tuesday. "I'm just here to apply the law and adhere to the rule of law."

Kamala Harris, who is Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate, said that Americans are fearful that Obamacare would be overturned in the middle of a deadly pandemic and that the law's fate would be determined by the hearing.

"Republicans are scrambling to confirm this nominee as fast as possible because they need one more Trump judge on the bench before Nov. 10 to win and strike down the entire Affordable Care Act," Harris said, appearing remotely by video.