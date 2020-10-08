Trump pulls out of virtual debate with Biden, calls it 'waste' of time

Trump's decision marked the latest whiplash development in the presidential race ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Biden leads in nationwide opinion polls but they show a tighter race in many of the battleground states that may decide the election.

Their two running mates, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, engaged in a debate on Wednesday evening.

Biden told reporters on Thursday he would follow the recommendations of the debate commission. Biden said he did not know what action he would take if Trump refused to take part.

"We don't know what the president's going to do. He changes his mind every second," Biden added.

Even before becoming infected, Trump had faced criticism for his administration's response to a pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans - more than any other country - and thrown millions of people out of work. Trump's disclosure last Friday that he had tested positive brought the crisis back to the center of the race. The 74-year-old president spent three days in a hospital in Maryland receiving multiple different types of treatment.

More than 6 million Americans have already cast ballots ahead of Election Day.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said on Thursday it planned to host a town hall-style conversation and that voters and the moderator would ask the candidates questions from the original debate site in Miami. The debate was planned as the second of three between Trump and Biden, with the third set for Oct. 22.

Both campaigns said they were not consulted on the move, but a Biden aide said the Democratic nominee was still prepared to take part.

"Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people and comparing his plan for bringing the country together and building back better with Donald Trump's failed leadership on the coronavirus that has thrown the strong economy he inherited into the worst downturn since the Great Depression," Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said.