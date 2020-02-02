World

South Korea to bar people who visited virus-hit province in China - Yonhap

By Josh Smith - 02 February 2020 - 12:48
South Korea will bar entry by foreigners who have visited Hubei Province, the epicentre of a new coronavirus outbreak in China, South Korea's prime minister said on Sunday, according to Yonhap news agency.

On Sunday, South Korea reported three new confirmed cases of the infection, bringing the total to 15 cases in the country.

