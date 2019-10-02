Model Candice van der Merwe's R200m gift was from Lebanon's prime minister: Report

South African model Candice van der Merwe was reportedly gifted $16m (about R245m) from the prime minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri after they met for a romantic getaway in the Seychelles according to the New York Times which saw the court documents.

Sowetan has previously reported that the model has been facing legal issues since she was flagged by Sars for the deposit which at the time amounted to R200m which she had claimed was from an "unknown Arab admirer".

Hariri was not in office at the time of the alleged affair and monetary transfer.

In 2018, City Press reported that Van der Merwe planned to sue finance minister Tito Mboweni for R1bn over "damages to her reputation". According to the publication she alleged that she was harassed over the donation.

Hariri, who is married, has an estimated $1.9bn net worth. However, according to the New York Times, his businesses have recently faced economic turmoil.

Although Hariri did not comment on his relationship with Van der Merwe he told the New York Times that the "negative" reports about him would not deter his work as prime minister.

“Whatever the campaigns they launch against me and whatever they say, write or do, I will continue to work,” he said on Tuesday. “It is true that we [Lebanon] are going through a difficult economic situation and therefore we have to take bold decisions. Every time we make an accomplishment, someone criticises it.”

Meanwhile, according to Reuters protests have flared up in Lebanon due to the worsening economic conditions.

Protesters blocked several main roads in the Lebanese capital, some setting tyres and rubbish bins on fire, as several hundred people gathered in the heart of the city on Sunday to protest against corruption and deteriorating economic conditions.

Demonstrators carrying signs and flags marched along a main road, chanting "Down with capitalism" and "Leave!" amid heightened security in the area, while others stood outside parliament.