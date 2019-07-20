"I don't have words": Boss of torched Japan studio mourns bright, young staff

Many victims of an arson attack on a Japanese animation studio were young with bright futures, some joining only in April, the shaken company president said on Saturday, as the death toll climbed to 34.

Thursday's attack on Kyoto Animation, well known for its television series and movies, was Japan's worst mass killing in two decades. It was all the more poignant because of the youth of the victims in a country where the population is among the world's oldest.

Many of the victims of the attack, in the ancient capital of Kyoto, were young women, company president Hideaki Hatta said.

"Some of them joined us just in April. And on the eighth of July, I gave them a small, but their first, bonus," he said.

"People who had a promising future lost their lives. I don't know what to say. Rather than feeling anger, I just don't have words," Hatta said.