Mnisi was shot dead in March last year by unknown men near the Mpumalanga Kruger international airport while changing a tyre with his driver. At the time he was being investigated for being a kingpin in rhino poaching in the Lowveld.
Two hours after his burial his wife Charlene Felicity Mathews was killed at their home. Two other people who were in the house escaped with injuries. Early this year, Mnisi’s brothers Vutlhari Nyalunga and Phunyu Nyalunga were killed outside a tavern at Mkhuhlu by unknown men.
A family member who did not want to be named told Sowetan that they are still shocked and scared.
“Losing five family members through a barrel of a gun is not a child’s play. We are scared as a family and we believe we are being targeted and we think the police are dragging their feet because since last year, no-one has been arrested. Now we have lost our last child [Charlotte] at home,” said the relative.
Mpumalanga police say they have not found a link in the murders and have not made arrests in any of the cases.
“For now, in all these cases we have not arrested anyone; that is why we cannot rule out connection or isolation of the murders. We believe our investigation will tell us what really happened,” said Mdhluli.
Spokesperson of the Mnisi royal family, Oris Mnisi, said they cannot comment on the deaths.
“As the family we do not want to comment about the death of chief Cylde Mnisi or the death of his siblings as you know his siblings are actually not Mnisi. ,” said Oris.
The police are also urging anyone with any information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to come forward, or alternatively contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, or send information via the MySAPS app.
Family of slain chief scared after sister is shot dead
‘Losing five family members through a barrel of a gun is not a child’s play’
Image: SUPPLIED
The brutal murder of another member of the Hoxana tribal house in Mpumalanga has left the royal family frightened.
Ntombi Charlotte Nyalunga, who is the sister of the slain chief Clyde Mnisi, was ambushed by unknown men at McDonald's drive-through in Hazyview on Thursday night. The three men were travelling in a VW Polo.
Police say a male passenger who was with Nyalunga was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.
“We can confirm that a lady driver was shot dead by unknown men while buying food at a food outlet drive-through on Thursday. The male passenger was rushed to hospital. No-one has been arrested hence we are asking the public to assist in bringing the perpetrators to book,” said police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli yesterday.
Image: supplied
