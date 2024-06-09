South Africa

Gunmen still on the run

Three Cape Town children shot dead in barber shop attack

By TIMES LIVE - 09 June 2024 - 13:15
Three children and a 30-year-old adult died in a barber shop shooting on Saturday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

Three children died in a fatal shooting in a barber shop in Khayelitsha on Saturday afternoon, Western Cape police confirmed on Sunday.

An adult also died when unknown gunmen opened fire before fleeing the scene. Two other children were admitted to hospital. The children killed in the incident were aged 12, 11 and five.

“Detectives attached to the provincial serious and violent crimes unit are investigating the circumstances of a multiple murder in Khayelitsha in a bid to get to the bottom of the incident and apprehend those responsible,” police said. “The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be apprehended. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined.” 

TimesLIVE

