WATCH LIVE | Funeral service of justice Yvonne Mokgoro

By TimesLIVE - 23 May 2024 - 10:02

The funeral service of justice Yvonne Mokgoro is underway in Bryanston, Johannesburg. 

Mokgoro was honoured with a special official funeral category 1, the Presidency said on Saturday. 

The 73-year-old died in a Johannesburg hospital on May 9. 

Her family said Mokgoro was involved in a car accident near Kimberley in April last year, which led to further health setbacks while in hospital. As a result, she was forced to step down from her public engagements. 

